Graveside services for Mrs. Brenda K. Smith will begin at 3:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Virgil Walters officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith, 68, of Collinsville passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Brenda loved and played an influential role in the lives of countless children, in her community, whom she kept. She was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Brenda was a cosmetologist by trade and also drove a school bus for many years, once again, touching the lives of countless children. In her spare time, she loved cooking meals for her family and church family. Brenda was a wonderful cook who always had room for anyone at her table. She enjoyed celebrating any occasion and always looked for an excuse to fill the home with fun energy. Her faith in God and love of family and friends were the cornerstones of her existence and her ever present compassion was the trademark of her life. She had the ability to make each person in her presence feel special. Mrs. Brenda was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Mrs. Brenda is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Eddie Smith; sons, Steve Smith (Tangie) and Mark Smith (Leah). Grandchildren, Kadyn Smith, Nathan Smith, Tucker Smith, Kate Smith, and Gus Smith. Three sisters Dot Sullivan, Nancy Peacock (Alan), and Linda Robinson, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, Lamar Watson and Inez Freeman, and her brother, Alvin Lamar Watson, Jr.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu flowers.

