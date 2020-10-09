Advertisement

Mrs. Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Graveside services for Martha Dale Radcliffe Powell, 75, of Halsell will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at the Cokes Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Dale Powell officiating. Visitation will be held at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Powell passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 17, 1945 in Butler to William Edward and Mamie Maybell Turner Radcliffe. Mrs. Powell loved her family especially her grandchildren. She used her spare time to research her family’s genealogy. She loved watching Alabama Football.

She is survived by her son Gordon T. Powell, Jr of Halsell.; son, Keith Douglas Powell of Halsell; ; daughter, Stacie Tyson (Phillip); foster son, Tracy Taylor (Tammy) of Tuscaloosa; brothers, William Radcliffe, Jr. of Milton, Floridia; David Radcliffe of Tuscaloosa; Jackie Radcliffe of Butler; sisters, Sybil Rogers of Sweetwater; Judy Briggs of Campsprings; Sue Hearn of Campsprings; and grandchildren, Dusty Tyson, Kristen Tyson, Skylar Tyson, Kassidy Tyson, Jonathan Powell, Gracyn Powell, Will Powell, Kelli Powell, and Jordan Powell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Edward and Mamie Maybell Turner Radcliffe; husband, Gordon T. Powell, Sr.; siblings, Billy Radcliffe and Shirley Radcliffe.

Pallbearers are Tommy Dailey, Heath Briggs, Kelly Briggs, Bubba Welch, Wayne Grace, and Zachary Taylor.

Honorary Pallbearers are Tracy Taylor, John Grace, Dusty Tyson, Jonathan Powell, and William Powell.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,6wHEbKI4T0MUTJdd_kUWeKBb-0BamGJ0NC3qaqBI3_Lm8k9kboh5W14YulJOVIDNFKYAFJkfWeW26t6pt-h80sU9c624uoeak8ilDzG-KcRAVph5EUIxKg,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

