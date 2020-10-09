Miss. Secretary of state holds medical marijuana hearing in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Over 200,000 Mississippi voters signed a petition to get initiative 65 on the November ballot. The initiative lets residents vote for the legal distribution of medical marijuana, allowing people with one of at least 22 specified illnesses to have access to it.

State legislators also added their own initiative regarding medical marijuana, known as initiative 65A which limits medical marijuana distribution to terminally ill patients.

People with different views on the initiatives spoke at a hearing held by the secretary of state’s office Thursday night in Meridian.

“Initiative 65 is the only measure on the ballot that guarantees patients like my son the help they need right away,” said one advocate for Initiative 65 who says her ill son would benefit from medical marijuana.

Others spoke against 65 and advocated for 65A.

“If you’ve got a problem voting for any kind of initiative such as 65A, you just don’t want to breach your belief that you just don’t like any marijuana”

Representative Charles Young Jr., of District 82 said if initiative 65 is passed, it could provide more opportunities for Mississippi residents.

“I would hope that it would create new jobs, new opportunities for additional revenues for farmers and people that will be processing the product,” said Young.

Both initiatives 65 and 65A will be on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said Thursday night’s hearing was held to help voters make an informed decision.

“To hear Mississippians come out and voice their opinions, both for and against 65 and 65A is very important,” said Watson.

Thursday’s hearing was the fourth of five hearings hosted by Watson’s office.

The next and final hearing will be held in Jackson on October 13.

