Northeast Lauderdale falls to Leake Central on homecoming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale was back home this week playing host to Leake Central on homecoming night.

The Trojans were coming off a 54-13 loss to Louisville and were in the hunt for their first win of the season.

The Gators would jump on the board first off a Jarkea Reed carry up the middle near the 10-yard line. Leake Central would take a 7-0 lead.

It wouldn’t take long for the Trojans to respond.

On the ensuing kickoff, junior Lasanto Rowe would scoop up the ball and take it 95 yards to the house for a touchdown. PAT would be no good as the Trojans trailed 7-6.

Leake Central would add one more touchdown off a run from Antonio Luckett on third down to take a 13-6 lead after the extra point was no good.

Northeast Lauderdale would add on another touchdown two plays into the second quarter to tie the game at 13.

While the Trojans stayed within reach early in the matchup, the Gators would pull away to win on the road 30-16.

Next matchup: Northeast travels to Choctaw Central for week three of division play

