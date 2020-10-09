Advertisement

President Trump approves pre-fall disaster declaration for Mississippi

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Delta on Friday.
President Donald Trump approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Delta on Friday.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Delta on Friday.

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures for three Mississippi counties: Hancock, Harrison and Wilkinson.

The following 26 counties are also eligible for direct Federal assistance: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, George, Hinds, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Stone, Walthall, Warren, and Yazoo.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

More counties could be added to this declaration due to the impact of Hurricane Delta.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: moments ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 102,819 cases, 3,074 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 578 new cases and 23 new deaths Thursday.

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Nurse dies from coronavirus after long battle

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
A California nurse on the front lines battling the coronavirus died from COVID-19 complications.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.