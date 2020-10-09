President Trump approves pre-fall disaster declaration for Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump approved Gov. Tate Reeves' request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Delta on Friday.

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures for three Mississippi counties: Hancock, Harrison and Wilkinson.

The following 26 counties are also eligible for direct Federal assistance: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, George, Hinds, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Stone, Walthall, Warren, and Yazoo.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

More counties could be added to this declaration due to the impact of Hurricane Delta.

