Rose Hill man arrested for kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

Jerry Cotton, 58
Jerry Cotton, 58(MBI)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest after a kidnapping and sexual assault complaint was filed in Lauderdale County.

According to a news release, agents arrested Jerry Cotton, 58, after he allegedly kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault someone on I-59. They said information was developed during the course of the investigation that led to the Cotton’s arrest.

Cotton was is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Jail after being charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

