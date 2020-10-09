Advertisement

Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic Football game postponed due to COVID-19

(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday’s football game between Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic has been postponed.

According to Southern Miss, the decision was made by Florida Atlantic due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes.

“We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week,” USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain said. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference USA to reschedule this game for later in the season.”

The game was scheduled to take place Saturday at 3 p.m. in Hattiesburg.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority as we deal with this pandemic,” said Brian White, FAU vice president and director of athletics. “We’ll continue to work diligently with Conference USA and Southern Miss to reschedule this game.”

USM’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at UTEP.

