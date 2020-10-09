Advertisement

Trick-or-treating details set for Meridian

(source: AP image)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Halloween will look a little different this year in the city of Meridian. The city released a set of guidelines to follow when going door-to-door this season.

The hours this year will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The city recommends trick-or-treating with your family and not in large groups, always wear a mask, don’t eat candy before washing your hands and to frequently use sanitizer.

The city also says homeowners that plan on giving out candy should remain six feet away from trick-or-treaters and sanitize surfaces before placing candy on them.

City of Meridian Halloween Safety Guidelines
City of Meridian Halloween Safety Guidelines(WTOK)
Guidelines continued
Guidelines continued(WTOK)

