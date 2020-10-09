Advertisement

Two local men rescue woman in need

Two men busted into a potential house fire and rescued a woman after she fell and couldn’t get up.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two employees of Waste Pro recently rescued a woman after they heard a cry for help while they were on the job.

Terry Davidson and Stanley Stewart were on their weekly cart repairs route. They were heading back to the office when they decided to make one more stop.

“We had an address list about 3 to 4 pages long. We randomly picked this particular address because it was on our way back to the office. Once we arrived at the address, we stopped at the end of the driveway. We noticed the cart was under the carport. We walked up there and start repairing the lid,” said Davidson, assistant division manager for Waste Pro.

Just moments later, they heard a faint call for help.

“I asked Stan, ‘did you hear that? And he said I think so’. We listen and we heard it again. Stan walks up to the door and asks if he could come inside. She said ‘yes, please come on in and help me’,” said Davidson.

As soon as Stanley opened the door, he was hit by a cloud of smoke. They found a woman lying helplessly on the floor in the kitchen.

“The entire kitchen was filled with smoke. At that point, I think the house was on fire. After further investigation, we found that the food she had been cooking had burned,” said Stewart, residential route supervisor.

The resident had fallen while cooking and was unable to reach the stove to turn off the burner.

