ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 164K test positive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,664 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,508 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 156 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 164,526 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 144,901 being confirmed and 19,625 being probable. There have been 1,204,320 diagnostic tests conducted and 60,161 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 10.

In the last 14 days, 99,306 people have been tested and 13,778 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 21,335 confirmed positives.

Here’s a look at the numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 375 12 1680 Sumter 454 21 2766 Marengo 876 20 6398 Pickens 712 15 5286

The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 18,179 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 9, there were 816 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

