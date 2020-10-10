Advertisement

Choctaw County church gives back to community

In the response to the pandemic, a local church is changing some aspects of its operation to help the families in need.
In the response to the pandemic, a local church is changing some aspects of its operation to help the families in need.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL. (WTOK) - In the response to the pandemic, a local church is changing some aspects of its operation to help the families in need.

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Choctaw County wanted to help their community. So, they started a program called “Operation Save the Children”. The church distributed COVID relief packages to several families. Each package contained food, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. Pastor Sammie Bourrage said the church’s mission is to let their community know that they are with them in this time of uncertainty.

“This community needs a helping hand. It needs someone to represent them and the youth. We are losing so many of the youth. Operation Save the children is going to be the pillar that builds the children up in this community as well as East Mississippi and West Alabama,” said Pastor Sammie Bourrage.

Organizers said the event was successful and look forward to holding the event again in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gust up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

News

Local business holds fundraiser for military

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Miss Lauderdale County Outstanding Teen and Miss Golden Triangle partnered up in an effort to help members of the military.

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: Priest, 2 women accused of sex on altar of Pearl River church

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff: Priest, 2 women accused of sex on altar of Pearl River church

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 164K test positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama.