Choctaw County church gives back to community

CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL. (WTOK) - In the response to the pandemic, a local church is changing some aspects of its operation to help the families in need.

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Choctaw County wanted to help their community. So, they started a program called “Operation Save the Children”. The church distributed COVID relief packages to several families. Each package contained food, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. Pastor Sammie Bourrage said the church’s mission is to let their community know that they are with them in this time of uncertainty.

“This community needs a helping hand. It needs someone to represent them and the youth. We are losing so many of the youth. Operation Save the children is going to be the pillar that builds the children up in this community as well as East Mississippi and West Alabama,” said Pastor Sammie Bourrage.

Organizers said the event was successful and look forward to holding the event again in the near future.

