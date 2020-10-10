Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 104,638 cases, 3,096 deaths reported by health dept.

So far, 3,096 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 104,638.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 957 new cases and 16 new deaths Saturday.

So far, 3,096 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

