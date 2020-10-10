Advertisement

Daylight exposes damage caused by Delta

Hurricane Delta causes extensive damage in Baton Rouge area Oct. 9-10, 2020
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Daylight in the Baton Rouge Metro Area brought light to the damage Hurricane Delta caused as it pushed its way across Louisiana.

Delta made landfall Friday around 6 p.m. in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm. This is the second major storm for the area in less than six weeks.

The Baton Rouge Metro Area escaped major damage from Hurricane Laura, but pictures of crushed cars and damaged homes have been sent in from nearly every parish in the WAFB viewing area.

As of Saturday morning Entergy is reporting over 300,000 customers without power. The largest area of outages in the Baton Rouge area are in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

There were also reports of injuries.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an afternoon news conference to provide an update on the damage caused and the state’s plan moving forward. It will stream live here.

