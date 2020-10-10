Delta downgraded to a tropical depression

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Delta is now Tropical Depression Delta.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm at 10:00 a.m. Maximum sustained winds are 35mph as of 10:00 a.m.

The system is located in Northwest Mississippi and will continue to push to the northeast and eventually out of the Magnolia State later on Saturday. The system will continue to rapidly weaken as it moves out of the region.

Damage from Delta was reported in parts of West and Southwest Mississippi where the winds were the highest. Emergency management officials there reported downed powerlines, snapped trees and some damage to structures and cars.

Some communities in East Mississippi and West Alabama reported heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday, but no significant problems were reported in the Meridian area.

