Delta not a big problem for East Mississippi and West Alabama
Minimal impacts from the storm felt across the WTOK viewing area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The outer bands associated with now Tropical Storm Delta pushed through the Meridian area Saturday morning.
Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain impacted some local communities as a series of squall lines associated with the outer bands of Delta pushed through the region. One round of heavy rain moved across the area around 2:30 a.m. A second squall line developed and quickly rolled through East Mississippi and West Alabama before sunrise.
Fortunately, we have not heard of any significant, weather-related problems as of 7 a.m.
Maximum recorded wind gusts Saturday morning:
Jackson- 54mph
Laurel- 38mph
NAS Meridian- 37mph
Meridian- 36mph
Philadelphia- 38mph
Radar-estimated 24-hour rainfall Saturday morning:
Butler, Alabama- 0.60 inches
Livingston, Alabama- 0.70 inches
Meridian- 0.46 inches
NAS Meridian- 1.09 inches
Philadelphia- 0.50 inches
Tropical Storm Delta is located in Northeast Louisiana near the Mississippi River as of 7 a.m. Saturday with maximum, sustained winds of 40mph.
Expect local weather conditions to improve as we push deeper into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.