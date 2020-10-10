Advertisement

Delta not a big problem for East Mississippi and West Alabama

Minimal impacts from the storm felt across the WTOK viewing area
Clouds associated with Tropical Storm Delta roll across East Mississippi
Clouds associated with Tropical Storm Delta roll across East Mississippi(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The outer bands associated with now Tropical Storm Delta pushed through the Meridian area Saturday morning.

Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain impacted some local communities as a series of squall lines associated with the outer bands of Delta pushed through the region. One round of heavy rain moved across the area around 2:30 a.m. A second squall line developed and quickly rolled through East Mississippi and West Alabama before sunrise.

Fortunately, we have not heard of any significant, weather-related problems as of 7 a.m.

Maximum recorded wind gusts Saturday morning:

Jackson- 54mph

Laurel- 38mph

NAS Meridian- 37mph

Meridian- 36mph

Philadelphia- 38mph

Radar-estimated 24-hour rainfall Saturday morning:

Butler, Alabama- 0.60 inches

Livingston, Alabama- 0.70 inches

Meridian- 0.46 inches

NAS Meridian- 1.09 inches

Philadelphia- 0.50 inches

Tropical Storm Delta is located in Northeast Louisiana near the Mississippi River as of 7 a.m. Saturday with maximum, sustained winds of 40mph.

Expect local weather conditions to improve as we push deeper into the weekend.

