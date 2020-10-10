Delta not a big problem for East Mississippi and West Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The outer bands associated with now Tropical Storm Delta pushed through the Meridian area Saturday morning.

Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain impacted some local communities as a series of squall lines associated with the outer bands of Delta pushed through the region. One round of heavy rain moved across the area around 2:30 a.m. A second squall line developed and quickly rolled through East Mississippi and West Alabama before sunrise.

Fortunately, we have not heard of any significant, weather-related problems as of 7 a.m.

Maximum recorded wind gusts Saturday morning:

Jackson- 54mph

Laurel- 38mph

NAS Meridian- 37mph

Meridian- 36mph

Philadelphia- 38mph

Radar-estimated 24-hour rainfall Saturday morning:

Butler, Alabama- 0.60 inches

Livingston, Alabama- 0.70 inches

Meridian- 0.46 inches

NAS Meridian- 1.09 inches

Philadelphia- 0.50 inches

Tropical Storm Delta is located in Northeast Louisiana near the Mississippi River as of 7 a.m. Saturday with maximum, sustained winds of 40mph.

Expect local weather conditions to improve as we push deeper into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.