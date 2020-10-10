Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy reported that 40,000 customers in the state were without power after Hurricane Delta as of noon on Saturday.

The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Here is an update for each county affected:

Adams County: Natchez, Washington

As of this report, approximately 5,401 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Amite County: Gloster, Liberty, Smithdale

As of this report, approximately 2,871 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Claiborne County: Port Gibson

As of this report, approximately 278 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Copiah County: Crystal Springs, Hazelhurst, Wesson

As of this report, approximately 1,375 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Covington County: Mount Olive

As of this report, 1 customer is without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Desoto County: Horn Lake

Currently, there are 111 customers without power in the Desoto Village area. Entergy estimates restoration should be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Franklin County: Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek

As of this report, 2,100 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Hinds County: Byram, Bolton, Clinton, Edwards, Raymond, Terry, Utica

As of this report, approximately 3,350 customers are without power. Damage assessment is underway, and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Jackson – North, Jackson-South

As of this report, 7,653 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Holmes County: Lexington

As of this report, 8 customers are without power. Damages are being assessed at this time to determine the extent of outages.

Jefferson County: Fayette, Harrison

As of this report, approximately 1,262 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Lawrence County: Silver Creek

As of this report, approximately 100 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

New Hebron

As of this report, 117 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Lincoln County: Brookhaven

As of this report, approximately 1,800 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Madison County: Camden, Flora, Madison, Ridgeland

As of this report, approximately 1,225 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Montgomery County: Duck Hill, Kilmichael, Stewart, Winona

As of this report, approximately 230 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Pike County: Magnolia, Fernwood, Osyka

As of this report, approximately 1,733 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

McComb

As of this report, approximately 2,600 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Rankin County: Brandon, Florence, Pearl, Pelahatchie, Richland

As of this report, 1,173 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 50 percent complete and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Scott County: Morton

As of this report, 140 customers are without power. Damage assessment 50 percent complete and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Simpson County: Braxton, D’Lo, Mendenhall, Pinola

As of this report, 610 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Smith County: Mize, Raleigh

As of this report, 68 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Sunflower County: Indianola, Moorhead

As of this report, 231 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Walthall County: Tylertown

As of this report, approximately 600 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Warren County: Vicksburg

As of this report, approximately 4,476 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Washington County: Greenville, Leland, Glen Allen

As of this report, approximately 656 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed

Wilkinson County: Centreville, Woodville, Crosby

As of this report, approximately 3,640 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

