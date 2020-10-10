Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, crews are working to restore power to 600,000 people, which is roughly 25% of all power customers in the entire state.

“With respect to power outages, oddly enough, because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its wind field, there were more power outages with Delta than there were with Laura,” Gov. Edwards said during a press conference held in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Most are getting power back relatively quickly.

“The peak was 638,000 outages across the state of Louisiana. As of noon [Saturday] that number had decreased to 600,000. So restoration appears to be happening more rapidly than was the case after Laura, and that’s because the damage to the infrastructure is not as significant. But that’s still an awful lot of power outages,” he added.

According to Entergy, these are the main NELA parishes affected. Here are their approx. number of outages:

Caldwell: 1,966

Jackson: 1,650

LaSalle: 1,439

Morehouse: 8,562

Ouachita: 27,598

Richland: 1,820

Winn: 3,681

There are hundreds of additional outages in adjacent parishes as well.

