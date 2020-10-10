Advertisement

Gusty winds move through our area

Peak Wind Gusts
Peak Wind Gusts(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The center of Hurricane Delta passed well to the west of our area, but we still got gusty winds out of it. Winds gusted up to 38 mph just north of Philadelphia. The peak wind gust in Laurel was also 38 mph. NAS Meridian had a peak wind gust of 37 mph, while Key Field in Meridian had a 36 mph peak wind gust.

Just outside of our area had tropical storm-force wind gusts. Jackson’s peak wind gust was 54 mph while Hattiesburg’s peak wind gust was 41 mph. Tropical storm-force winds are 39 mph or greater.

