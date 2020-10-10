Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg family feels blessed Saturday after a large portion of an oak tree that fell during Hurricane Delta did only minor damage to their home.
Hazel Napier, who lives on Walnut Street, says a huge section of an old oak tree in her backyard broke off and fell to the ground during high winds around midnight.
It crushed some backyard furniture and a barbecue grill and did only a little bit of damage to her roof.
Napier said no one was hurt.
