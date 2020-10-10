Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg family feels blessed Saturday after a large portion of an oak tree that fell during Hurricane Delta did only minor damage to their home.

Hazel Napier, who lives on Walnut Street, says a huge section of an old oak tree in her backyard broke off and fell to the ground during high winds around midnight.

It crushed some backyard furniture and a barbecue grill and did only a little bit of damage to her roof.

Napier said no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.