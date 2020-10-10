Hurricane Delta weakens to a tropical storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Delta to a tropical storm.

At 1 AM, Tropical Storm Delta had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. That’s down from 75 mph at 10 PM Friday. The center of Tropical Storm Delta was located near Alexandria, Louisiana.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible overnight through Saturday morning. The tornado threat has been tamed so far since the atmosphere has stayed stable. Winds are favorable for a couple of tornadoes if the atmosphere can destabilize, which can happen with the strong wind east of Delta’s circulation.

Tropical Storm Delta will continue weakening as it tracks farther inland through Louisiana and then into Mississippi through Saturday. It is expected to become a tropical depression Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Delta is forecast to weaken and become a tropical depression on Saturday morning. (WTOK)

