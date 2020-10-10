Local business holds fundraiser for military

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Miss Lauderdale County Outstanding Teen and Miss Golden Triangle partnered up in an effort to help members of the military.

With the holidays just around the corner, some military personnel won’t be able to afford to make it back home to spend time with loved ones. Holly Brand and Ainsley Sharp wanted to change that.

At Brand New you Boutique in Meridian, the girls sold customized masks and t-shirts. All the proceeds will go to Let’s Bring 'Em Home and the Freight for American Heroes. Both said their goal is to help the men and women that fight for our freedom every day.

“Being in the military family, I understand the sacrifices that our military makes to ensure we are safe, and we have our freedom. During the pandemic, I know everything has been hard on everyone especially our nation’s military. We want to say thank you in any way we could,” said Brand.

“There are so many military members out there that don’t have a family. That is one reason they get into the military. Whenever I send them a care package or a handwritten letter, telling them how much I appreciate them, it warms their hearts. It allows them to feel welcomed and happy,” said Sharp.

If you missed the fundraiser event, you may shop online at BrandNewYouBoutique.com

