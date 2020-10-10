Advertisement

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.(Source: Entergy)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, crews are working to restore power to 600,000 people, which is roughly 25% of all power customers in the entire state.

“With respect to power outages, oddly enough, because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its wind field, there were more power outages with Delta than there were with Laura,” Gov. Edwards said during a press conference held in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Most are getting power back relatively quickly.

“The peak was 638,000 outages across the state of Louisiana. As of noon [Saturday] that number had decreased to 600,000. So restoration appears to be happening more rapidly than was the case after Laura, and that’s because the damage to the infrastructure is not as significant. But that’s still an awful lot of power outages,” he added.

Hurricane Delta made landfall into Louisiana Friday evening as a Category 2 storm.

PHOTOS: Damage caused by Hurricane Delta

As of Saturday morning Entergy is reporting over 300,000 customers without power. The largest area of outages in the Baton Rouge area are in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

VIEW ENTERGY OUTAGE MAP

Below is a list of Entergy customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

  • Ascension: 9,666
  • Assumption: 2,471
  • Calcasieu: 62,868
  • Cameron: 541
  • East Baton Rouge: 63,638
  • East Feliciana: 3,929
  • Iberville: 3,719
  • Jeff Davis: 9,225
  • Livingston: 5,915
  • Point Coupee: 4,006
  • St. Helena: 1,459
  • St. James: 1,015
  • Tangipahoa: 12,948
  • Vernon: 200
  • West Baton Rouge: 6,138
  • West Feliciana: 1,389

Demco is reporting almost 30,000 customers are without power as of Saturday morning. Most of their customers being affected coming from East Baton Rouge, Livingston and East Feliciana parishes.

VIEW DEMCO OUTAGE MAP

Below is a list of Demco customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

  • Ascension: 1,132
  • East Baton Rouge: 10,540
  • East Feliciana: 4,543
  • Livingston: 8,488
  • St. Helena: 1,966
  • Tangipahoa: 288
  • West Feliciana: 2,867

As of Saturday at 10 a.m., Cleco has restored power to 12,624 customers. About 118,000 thousand Cleco customers remain without power. Below is a list of Cleco customer outages by parish.

  • Acadia: 6,349
  • Allen: 5,896
  • Avoyelles: 1,206
  • Beauregard: 3,804
  • Calcasieu: 114
  • Evangeline: 9,334
  • Grant: 510
  • Iberia: 11,879
  • Jefferson Davis: 39
  • Rapides: 23,412
  • Red River: 5
  • St. Landry: 11,474
  • St. Martin: 3,733
  • St. Mary: 6,066
  • St. Tammany: 72
  • Vermilion: 9
  • Vernon: 5,674

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: Priest, 2 women accused of sex on altar of Pearl River church

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sheriff: Priest, 2 women accused of sex on altar of Pearl River church

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Latest News

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 164K test positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

Hurricane

Daylight exposes damage caused by Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an afternoon news conference to provide an update on the damage caused by Delta.

News

Delta downgraded to a tropical depression

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The system will continue to weaken as it moves out of Mississippi.

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 104,638 cases, 3,096 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.