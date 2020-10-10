Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.
According to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, crews are working to restore power to 600,000 people, which is roughly 25% of all power customers in the entire state.
“With respect to power outages, oddly enough, because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its wind field, there were more power outages with Delta than there were with Laura,” Gov. Edwards said during a press conference held in Baton Rouge Saturday.
Most are getting power back relatively quickly.
“The peak was 638,000 outages across the state of Louisiana. As of noon [Saturday] that number had decreased to 600,000. So restoration appears to be happening more rapidly than was the case after Laura, and that’s because the damage to the infrastructure is not as significant. But that’s still an awful lot of power outages,” he added.
Hurricane Delta made landfall into Louisiana Friday evening as a Category 2 storm.
PHOTOS: Damage caused by Hurricane Delta
As of Saturday morning Entergy is reporting over 300,000 customers without power. The largest area of outages in the Baton Rouge area are in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Below is a list of Entergy customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
- Ascension: 9,666
- Assumption: 2,471
- Calcasieu: 62,868
- Cameron: 541
- East Baton Rouge: 63,638
- East Feliciana: 3,929
- Iberville: 3,719
- Jeff Davis: 9,225
- Livingston: 5,915
- Point Coupee: 4,006
- St. Helena: 1,459
- St. James: 1,015
- Tangipahoa: 12,948
- Vernon: 200
- West Baton Rouge: 6,138
- West Feliciana: 1,389
Demco is reporting almost 30,000 customers are without power as of Saturday morning. Most of their customers being affected coming from East Baton Rouge, Livingston and East Feliciana parishes.
Below is a list of Demco customer outages by parish as of 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
- Ascension: 1,132
- East Baton Rouge: 10,540
- East Feliciana: 4,543
- Livingston: 8,488
- St. Helena: 1,966
- Tangipahoa: 288
- West Feliciana: 2,867
As of Saturday at 10 a.m., Cleco has restored power to 12,624 customers. About 118,000 thousand Cleco customers remain without power. Below is a list of Cleco customer outages by parish.
- Acadia: 6,349
- Allen: 5,896
- Avoyelles: 1,206
- Beauregard: 3,804
- Calcasieu: 114
- Evangeline: 9,334
- Grant: 510
- Iberia: 11,879
- Jefferson Davis: 39
- Rapides: 23,412
- Red River: 5
- St. Landry: 11,474
- St. Martin: 3,733
- St. Mary: 6,066
- St. Tammany: 72
- Vermilion: 9
- Vernon: 5,674
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.