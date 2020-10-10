Mississippi Power assembles storm team

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power is assembling a storm team to assist Louisiana’s restoration efforts following Hurricane Delta’s landfall.

The storm team of more than 100 resources including linemen, engineers, logistics, contractors and support personnel is heading to Louisiana this weekend to begin restoration work in the impacted areas.

“Mississippi Power was prepared for whatever Hurricane Delta would bring to our service territory,” said Company Spokeswoman Kaila Moran Griffith. “With our customers now out of the storm’s path, we are able and ready to assist Louisiana utilities.”

Mississippi Power continues to follow COVID-19 protocols to protect the health of its employees and its customers.

