Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The remnants of Hurricane Delta are spreading rain and wind across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and other southern states.

The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system. It raises the risk of flash flooding and isolated minor river flooding.

Places in the forecast path of the storm include the Appalachian region of far northeast Georgia, the western Carolinas and western Virginia.