Advertisement

Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.
The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The remnants of Hurricane Delta are spreading rain and wind across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and other southern states.

The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system. It raises the risk of flash flooding and isolated minor river flooding.

Places in the forecast path of the storm include the Appalachian region of far northeast Georgia, the western Carolinas and western Virginia.

Latest News

Forecast

Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: 1 hours ago
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

Latest News

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.

Hurricane

Daylight exposes damage caused by Delta

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an afternoon news conference to provide an update on the damage caused by Delta.

WTOK

Tornado Watch issued for part of our area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 PM Saturday. It includes Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi.