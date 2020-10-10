Advertisement

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Tracking Delta
Tracking Delta(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - River levels across Central Louisiana are rising following heavy rain from Hurricane Delta.

According to the National Weather Service as of 2:00 P.M, at least five areas are at Major Flood Stage.

In Allen Parish, Whisky Chitto Creek near Mittie, and the Calcasieu River near Oberlin and near Kinder are at Major Flood Stage. The Calcasieu River in Oakdale is at Moderate flood stage.

Officials are also monitoring the Calcasieu River near Glenmora in Rapides Parish. The river is forecast to crest at 19 feet, in Major Flood Stage.

The Calcasieu River near Glenmora in Rapides Parish is at Major Flood Stage following rainfall from Hurricane Delta.
The Calcasieu River near Glenmora in Rapides Parish is at Major Flood Stage following rainfall from Hurricane Delta.(National Weather Service)

Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine in Vernon Parish will rise until Sunday afternoon. It’s expected to reach Moderate Flood Stage at 21.4 ft.

