Rosters announced for prep football all-star games

Both all-star games are scheduled for Dec.
Both all-star games are scheduled for Dec.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches released rosters for both the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Game.

Several area athletes made the rosters for both the MS/AL All-Star Game and Bernard Blackwell Game.

Area athletes that were selected for the MS/AL All-Star Game:

Team Mississippi

Tyvoris Cooper, Louisville (RB)

Cody Warren, Nanih Waiya (OL)

Jarquez Hunter, Neshoba Central (RB)

Kadarious Calloway, Philadelphia (WR)

Team Alabama will be selected at a later time. For the full Team Mississippi roster click here.

The MS/AL All-Star is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 12 in Montgomery, AL.

Area athletes selected for the Bernard Blackwell Game:

Team North

Travorus Hatcher, Noxubee County (DL)

Ja’Marcus Eiland, Louisville (LB)

Team South

Jamarcus “Julio” Jones, Union (TE)

Kristian Milsap, Enterprise (RB)

Miguel Evans, Newton Co. (LB)

Martavious Evans, Wayne Co. (LB)

For a full list of rosters click here.

The Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game is schedule to take place Saturday, Dec. 19. Time and location to be announced at a later date.

