Scott Central dominates Newton in Region 6-2A clash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While many area football teams opted to play this week’s matchups on Thursday due to impending weather from Hurricane Delta, Scott Central and Newton chose to keep there Region 6-2A matchup for Friday.

The Rebels entered Friday’s contest with a 41-18 win over Philadelphia while the Tigers had lost to Union 35-12 the previous week.

Scott Central wasted no time getting on the board thanks to a LaJavis Patrick 35-yard run that came on the second play of the game. The Rebels would go for two and take an 8-0 lead.

Nearing the end of the first quarter, with the Rebels up 24-0, Newton picked up a safety to with 38 seconds left to trail 24-2 entering the second quarter.

The start of the second quarter didn’t pan out well for the Tigers. Quarterback Lawrence Morris was in motion when the Rebels stripped the ball with Patrick scooping up the fumble. He would take it 75 yards to the house to extend Scott Central’s lead to 32-2.

Newton would sub in Tyreke Snow at quarterback to breathe new life into the offense.

With 7:21 left in the second quarter, Snow would find an opening and run the ball 38 yards to the end zone. The Tigers would go for two and cut their deficit to 32-10.

Newton would muster up one more touchdown in the fourth quarter but it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers fell to Scott Central 46-16.

Next: Scott Central (5-1, 0-2) travels to Union (5-1, 0-2) while Newton (2-2, 0-2) will face Lake (3-3, 0-1).

