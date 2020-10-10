Sheriff: Priest, 2 women accused of sex on altar of Pearl River church

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond called the actions of a priest recently removed unacceptable and sinful.

Court documents say Rev. Travis Clark had sex with Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng on the church’s altar of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River on Oct. 1.

A spokesperson says Clark has been removed from ministry and will not be reassigned.

Travis Clark, Mindy Dixon, Melissa Cheng are accused of having sex in a Pearl River Catholic church (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

The church has also since destroyed the altar. A new one is already in its place and Aymond will consecrate the altar at Saturday’s vigil mass. Aymond says Clark will never again serve in Catholic ministry.

“His obscene behavior was deplorable. His desecration of the altar in church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow,” Aymond said.

A new pastor has already been assigned.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.