Southern Pine Electric reports 6,900 customers without power

Most of the outages reported are south of Jackson
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) -Hurricane Delta caused widespread power outages across parts of Mississippi Saturday morning.

Southern Pine Electric reports about 6,900 customers are without power as of 8:00 a.m. Most of the outages are south of Jackson.

Crews there are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Power outages are not a significant problem in East Mississippi Saturday morning. Mississippi Power reports less than 40 customers without power as of 9:00 a.m. Those outages are primarily in the Waynesboro area.

EMEPA reports less than a dozen outages.

Customer information from Southern Pine Electric while crews work to restore power:

· Follow social distancing guidelines and please stay at least six feet away from linemen and other workers.

· Do not stack debris on top of downed power lines during clean up as this will delay restoration.

· When driving past SPE linemen or other workers, use extreme caution and reduce speed.

· Do not go near downed power lines.

· Please remember that COVID-19 does not stop for severe weather, so be diligent in taking precautions for your safety and the safety of others.

· Please refrain from sightseeing during this time.

Outage viewer: southernpine.coop 

