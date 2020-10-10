Squalls from Hurricane Delta could spawn tornadoes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Delta made landfall just before 6 PM Friday near Creole, Louisiana, just east of Cameron and within about 15-20 miles of Hurricane Laura’s landfall just six weeks ago.

Hurricane Delta is moving inland over Louisiana this evening. It will weaken quickly as it does so. Rain bands spiraling around Hurricane Delta will bring heavy, gusty storms to us tonight and Saturday. These storms can produce brief tornadoes.

Storms will not be continuous. Rather, they will be on-and-off for most of the night. The change of wind direction and wind speed with height is favorable for tornadoes to form from these storms. Tornadoes spawned by hurricanes are usually brief, but they can cause significant damage. Evening storms will break, and another strong squall will arrive between 2 AM and 4 AM. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode before bed tonight. This squall will increase the threat of tornadoes. Gusty, heavy storms and that tornado threat will end by noon Saturday. The biggest storm threat and the tornado threat will diminish, but occasional light showers will linger through Sunday. After Sunday, our weather will transition back to normal October weather.

