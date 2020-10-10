Tornado Watch issued for part of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 1 PM for much of Southwest Alabama, Southeast Mississippi, and the Western Florida Panhandle.

Locally, Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi are included.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Stay informed and be ready to move to safety if a tornado warning is issued.

Heavy rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Delta are tracking across Mississippi and into Alabama. Warm air surging northward to the east of Tropical Storm Delta’s circulation is helping to destabilize the atmosphere. Upper level winds are favorable for tornadoes. The increasing instability will increase the threat. It’s a limited threat for a small portion of the Newscenter 11 coverage area.

Although the watch is effective until 1 PM, it likely will be cancelled early for our area as the tornado threat looks to end before 9 AM Saturday.

Stay weather aware and be prepared to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens.

