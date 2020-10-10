Tree falls on top of television news car while crew covers Delta

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) - Strong winds from Hurricane Delta toppled trees across parts of Western Mississippi overnight Friday night and Saturday morning.

One tree fell on top of a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez. The crew was covering storm impacts there when it happened. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Several, storm-related emergencies were reported in Natchez. Firetrucks and rescue crews were called to The Cedarhurst Apartment complex in the Bluff City late Friday when a tree fell across one of the buildings.

Trees were also snapped across parts of Franklin County.. There was a report of a tornado sighting in the county, but that has not been confirmed.

MEMA reports trees falling on houses in Wilkinson County, Jefferson County and Adams Counties.

