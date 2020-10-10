Advertisement

Tree falls on top of television news car while crew covers Delta

WLBT news crew not hurt
A tree fell across a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez
A tree fell across a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez(WLBT)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) - Strong winds from Hurricane Delta toppled trees across parts of Western Mississippi overnight Friday night and Saturday morning.

One tree fell on top of a WLBT news vehicle in Natchez. The crew was covering storm impacts there when it happened. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Several, storm-related emergencies were reported in Natchez. Firetrucks and rescue crews were called to The Cedarhurst Apartment complex in the Bluff City late Friday when a tree fell across one of the buildings.

Trees were also snapped across parts of Franklin County.. There was a report of a tornado sighting in the county, but that has not been confirmed.

MEMA reports trees falling on houses in Wilkinson County, Jefferson County and Adams Counties.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Gusty winds move through our area

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Winds gusted up to 38 mph just north of Philadelphia.

Hurricane

Delta not a big problem for East Mississippi and West Alabama

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Weather impacts from Delta are minimal across the Meridian area.

News

Two local men rescue woman in need

Updated: 13 hours ago
Two local men rescue woman in need

News

Meridian woman surprised with drive-by birthday parade

Updated: 13 hours ago
Meridian woman surprised with drive-by birthday parade

Latest News

News

Demopolis assisted living center allows inside visitation

Updated: 13 hours ago
Demopolis assisted living center allows inside visitation

News

Fundraiser for the military taking place at Brand New You Boutique

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fundraiser for the military taking place at Brand New You Boutique

News

UWA launches “Skills on Wheels” mobile training unit

Updated: 13 hours ago
UWA launches “Skills on Wheels” mobile training unit

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 as over 163K test positive and more than 71K recover

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 71,240 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Hurricane

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Morrow and Steve Caparotta
Hurricane Delta strikes hardest where Hurricane Laura made landfall a few weeks ago.

National

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.