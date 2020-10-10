Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Delta is moving northeastward at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds reaching 30 miles per hour. This system will continue to weaken as it moves through Tennessee with sustained winds moving 25 miles per hour. By Monday morning Delta is expected to still be a tropical depression as it makes its way into Ohio. Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gust up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

