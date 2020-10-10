Advertisement

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Tropical Depression Delta will continue to move northeastward.
Tropical Depression Delta will continue to move northeastward.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression Delta is moving northeastward at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds reaching 30 miles per hour. This system will continue to weaken as it moves through Tennessee with sustained winds moving 25 miles per hour. By Monday morning Delta is expected to still be a tropical depression as it makes its way into Ohio. Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gust up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Latest News

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

Hurricane

Daylight exposes damage caused by Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an afternoon news conference to provide an update on the damage caused by Delta.

News

Delta downgraded to a tropical depression

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
The system will continue to weaken as it moves out of Mississippi.

News

Southern Pine Electric reports 6,900 customers without power

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
Line crews are working hard to restore electricity to customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.