Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Delta made landfall last night near Cameron, Louisiana as a category two hurricane and moved through our area today. We are still seeing rain to the north as Tropical Depression Delta is weakening and moving northeastward. Wind gust today reached 35 miles per hour and we saw some showers move through the area. We are still seeing showers in our area now and they could stick around until midnight, but more moderate rain is moving more to the east. We will see dense cloud cover tomorrow morning and maybe a few splash and dash showers, but the real chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the mid-morning.

By tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70′s and the cloud cover will be moving out, but we could still see a lingering shower. We did get some rain and tomorrow we will get just a little bit more with anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing mostly dry conditions with a few isolated showers and this will remain the case tomorrow, with a little bit of cloud cover making its way into the area.

We are seeing dense cloud cover and hazy conditions in Decatur using the Alfa insurance camera network and these will continue tonight and into tomorrow until the afternoon when the dense cloud cover moves out of the area.

For the Ole Miss fans, we are expecting widespread rain as kick off against Alabama starts at 6:30 PM tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and by 8 PM they will be in the mid 60′s. As the night progresses and the game continues our temperatures will stay in the mid 60′s, but the chance for showers will go down to 30%.

Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 70′s by the afternoon and showers will come through in the mid-morning. By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

