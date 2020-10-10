Advertisement

Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

As Tropical Depression Delta moves our of our area, we will see quieter conditions for the rest of the week and into next week.
As Tropical Depression Delta moves our of our area, we will see quieter conditions for the rest of the week and into next week.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Delta made landfall last night near Cameron, Louisiana as a category two hurricane and moved through our area today. We are still seeing rain to the north as Tropical Depression Delta is weakening and moving northeastward. Wind gust today reached 35 miles per hour and we saw some showers move through the area. We are still seeing showers in our area now and they could stick around until midnight, but more moderate rain is moving more to the east. We will see dense cloud cover tomorrow morning and maybe a few splash and dash showers, but the real chance for rain doesn’t come into play until the mid-morning.

By tomorrow afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70′s and the cloud cover will be moving out, but we could still see a lingering shower. We did get some rain and tomorrow we will get just a little bit more with anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing mostly dry conditions with a few isolated showers and this will remain the case tomorrow, with a little bit of cloud cover making its way into the area.

We are seeing dense cloud cover and hazy conditions in Decatur using the Alfa insurance camera network and these will continue tonight and into tomorrow until the afternoon when the dense cloud cover moves out of the area.

For the Ole Miss fans, we are expecting widespread rain as kick off against Alabama starts at 6:30 PM tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and by 8 PM they will be in the mid 60′s. As the night progresses and the game continues our temperatures will stay in the mid 60′s, but the chance for showers will go down to 30%.

Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 70′s by the afternoon and showers will come through in the mid-morning. By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: 1 hours ago
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

Latest News

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.

Hurricane

Daylight exposes damage caused by Delta

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold an afternoon news conference to provide an update on the damage caused by Delta.

WTOK

Tornado Watch issued for part of our area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 1 PM Saturday. It includes Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and Wayne County in Mississippi.