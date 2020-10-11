Advertisement

Dixie Electric Power Association travels to help Southwest Electric restore power

Front row: Journeyman Lineman Brian Barkley, Apprentice Lineman Landon Martin, Serviceman Ryan Boutwell, Line Foreman Jason Holder, Apprentice Lineman Tanner Walker; Second row: Line Foreman Guy Shelton, Serviceman Ed Ritchey, District Supervisor Dan Wooten, Apprentice Lineman Jacob Welch, Lineman Jack Payne, Apprentice Lineman Le’Kilo White, Journeyman Lineman Kenny Batter; Back row: Safety Manager Joe Donald, Apprentice Lineman Ben Blailock, Apprentice Lineman Lucas Laird and Apprentice Lineman Ford Turner
Front row: Journeyman Lineman Brian Barkley, Apprentice Lineman Landon Martin, Serviceman Ryan Boutwell, Line Foreman Jason Holder, Apprentice Lineman Tanner Walker; Second row: Line Foreman Guy Shelton, Serviceman Ed Ritchey, District Supervisor Dan Wooten, Apprentice Lineman Jacob Welch, Lineman Jack Payne, Apprentice Lineman Le'Kilo White, Journeyman Lineman Kenny Batter; Back row: Safety Manager Joe Donald, Apprentice Lineman Ben Blailock, Apprentice Lineman Lucas Laird and Apprentice Lineman Ford Turner(Dixie Electric Power Association)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dixie Electric Power Association sent workers to Southwest Mississippi to restore power at Southwest Electric after Hurricane Delta struck their service area.

Southwest Electric, which is located in Lorman, MS, has reported more than 22,500 members without power, and this is 88 percent of the meters they serve.

Dixie Electric sent sixteen linemen, bucket trucks, a track machine, and other support vehicles.

There were 19,415 members still without power after the end of the first day of restoration, and the damage is described as extensive with trees fallen on power lines and broken poles.

Southwest Electric serves over 25,000 meters in nine counties, and Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke, and Jasper counties.

