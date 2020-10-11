Dixie Electric Power Association travels to help Southwest Electric restore power

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dixie Electric Power Association sent workers to Southwest Mississippi to restore power at Southwest Electric after Hurricane Delta struck their service area.

Southwest Electric, which is located in Lorman, MS, has reported more than 22,500 members without power, and this is 88 percent of the meters they serve.

Dixie Electric sent sixteen linemen, bucket trucks, a track machine, and other support vehicles.

There were 19,415 members still without power after the end of the first day of restoration, and the damage is described as extensive with trees fallen on power lines and broken poles.

Southwest Electric serves over 25,000 meters in nine counties, and Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke, and Jasper counties.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.