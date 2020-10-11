Advertisement

Kentucky intercepts 6 passes to beat Mississippi State 24-2

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (22) as Kentucky played Mississippi State on October 10, 2020. Photo by Mark Cornelison
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath (4) brought down by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (22) as Kentucky played Mississippi State on October 10, 2020. Photo by Mark Cornelison(Mark Cornelison | Mark Cornelison)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Terry Wilson threw a second-quarter touchdown, and Chris Rodriguez rushed for another after the first of six interceptions that helped Kentucky beat Mississippi State 24-2 on Saturday night.

Jordan Wright sealed the hard-earned victory by scoring on an 8-yard interception return with 6:25 remaining for the Wildcats (1-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). Kentucky gained just 157 yards but that was enough thanks to an aggressive defense that shut out the Bulldogs' Air Raid offense. Kentucky picked off K.J. Costello four times, the first of which linebacker Josh Paschal jumped perfectly to return 76 yards and set up Rodriguez’s 2-yard TD run that made it 14-0.

Jamin Davis and Jamar “Boogie” Watson picked off Costello in the end zone and Will Rogers at the goal line respectively, and Kelvin Joseph also intercepted Costello. D’Eryk Jackson’s pick of Rogers in the final seconds closed the Wildcats' win.

“We didn’t expect that many turnovers, but that’s what happens when everybody strayed to the ball and just makes plays,” said Davis, who had 11 tackles. “We were just trying to earn a little bit of respect tonight.”

The interceptions tied for second most in program history, the last coming against Xavier on Sept. 25, 1948. It was the Wildcats' most in a game since posting seven against Florida on Sept. 11, 1993.

After two games without a takeaway, they certainly were long overdue for a Kentucky squad needing a victory.

“We were obviously in good position and had the opportunity today to make plays, and we did,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We had good technique, coaches had them in good position. When they had the right opportunity, they made plays.”

Wilson’s 12-yard TD pass to Keaton Upshaw followed a 51-yard run down the left sideline, the most explosive play in a defensive battle that made yards hard to come by. The senior quarterback netted 50 yards rushing on 13 carries and completed 8 of 20 passes for 73 yards, totals that stood up because of Kentucky’s defense.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State (1-2, 1-2) struggled with scoring and turnovers for the second consecutive game.

The Bulldogs gained 295 yards, their second consecutive dropoff after putting up 632 in a 44-34 upset of defending national champion LSU in the opener. Their lone points came on a third-quarter safety after a bad snap past Kentucky punter Max Duffy at midfield that he kicked back through the end zone.

It spoiled the Lexington return of Bulldogs first-year coach Mike Leach, who was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator from 1997-98 running the pass-heavy scheme.

“Nearly every problem we had was self inflicted,” Leach said. "With a lot of respect to University of Kentucky, it was one self-inflicted wound after the next. I’ve been in plenty of games where we didn’t put the ball on the ground. I don’t know how many balls we put on the ground, but I lost count.

STRONG PUNTING

Duffy averaged 44.9 yards on eight punts, including a long of 57 yards with three inside the 20. Bulldogs counterpart Tucker Day averaged 59.6 on five kicks with a long of 66 and two inside the 20.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Both teams combined to convert just 7 of 31 third-down opportunities. Mississippi State did make 2 of 4 fourth-down chances.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: Costello was 36 of 55 for 232 yards passing, but has now thrown nine interceptions in three games. The big question is whether Leach will stick with him or seek a new look in the Air Raid with Rogers. Running back Kylin Hill had 15 receptions for 79 yards to lead the Bulldogs, but he and teammates once again found little room to run after the catch.

Kentucky: The Wildcats' defense posted its best performance this season, not only slowing down a high-powered offense but forcing much-needed turnovers to boot. The offense struggled but made the most of its one good opportunity. Their next step is blending both phases well, but they’ll take this one after the previous two games slipped away.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday, fresh off its 41-38 upset of No. 4 Florida.

Kentucky visits No. 14 and border rival Tennessee on Saturday, seeking just its third series win in the past 10 meetings.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 2 Alabama beats Ole Miss 63-48 in record SEC outburst

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ole Miss’ 48 points against Alabama were the most by an unranked team against the Crimson Tide in the AP poll era (since 1936)

Sports

Delta Changes Sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
Delta Changes Sports

Sports

Scott Central dominates Newton in Region 6-2A clash

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT
Scott Central dominates Newton in Region 6-2A clash

Sports

Scott Central dominates Newton in Region 6-2A clash

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Rebels improve to 5-1 on the season while the Tigers fall to 2-2

Latest News

Sports

Rosters announced for prep football all-star games

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The two games are the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game

National

Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

Sports

Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic Football game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By WDAM Staff
According to Southern Miss, the decision was made by Florida Atlantic due to precautionary measures concerning the availability of student-athletes.

Sports

Northeast Lauderdale falls to Leake Central on homecoming

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 AM CDT
|
By Ellie French
The Trojans tied the game at 13 to start the second quarter

Sports

Football Friday - Thursday Edition - October 8, 2020 - Part 1

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
Football Friday - Thursday Edition - October 8, 2020 - Part 1

Football Friday

Football Friday - Thursday Edition - October 8, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
Football Friday - Thursday Edition - October 8, 2020 - Part 2