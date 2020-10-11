Advertisement

Louisiana Governor holds news conference on state’s response to Hurricane Delta

Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to Delta.
Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response to Delta.
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to Delta.

The Governor will later travel to Allen and Evangeline parishes to meet with local officials.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday evening and although it wasn’t as strong as Hurricane Laura, power outages across the state are the main concern from Delta.

Gov. Edwards said Sunday that 9,100 people are in shelters. More than 800 of them are Hurricane Delta evacuees. The others are Laura evacuees that remain in state shelters and hotels.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Cleco had restored power to 64,969 of the more than 132,000 customers who lost power due to Hurricane Delta which impacted Cleco’s entire service area.

Damage assessors and crews have found 122 downed or broken poles, 357 downed or broken crossarms, 22 miles of power lines down, 243 trees on power lines and 42 damaged transformers.

More than 2,500 line mechanics, tree trimmers, and transmission resources and damage assessors were brought in to assist in the restoration efforts from as far away as Puerto Rico, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, more than 50% of all Entergy Louisiana customers who can safely accept power have been restored after the first full day of restoration work following Delta’s landfall.

Teams have evaluated 55 percent of the system and found damage to 344 poles, 822 spans of wire and 123 transformers.

Peak outages following Delta saw 320,000 customers without service. As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that number was down to 142,249.

