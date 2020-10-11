Advertisement

Operation Blue Roof available again for six parishes in Louisiana

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reinitiate ROE (Right of Entry) signup for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon Parish for a period of 14 days starting October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana and FEMA have recognized the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon, as some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Delta.

As a result, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reinitiate ROE (Right of Entry) signup for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon Parish for a period of 14 days starting October 11.

New ROEs will be acquired for homes with previously installed temporary roofs (i.e., USACE or third-party installed) who sustained damages to temporary measures associated with winds from Hurricane Delta.  In addition, homeowners may apply, even if there were no temporary measures installed following Hurricane Laura. All homeowners within the six eligible parishes are eligible to sign-up for a new ROE.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. Operation Blue Roof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

This program is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Residents can also sign up for the program at www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof. There, you can sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a ROE form, which gathers information about your residence. The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

Residents can also call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) to sign up for a repair or a new roof.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal, clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

The deadline for the blue roof program is Oct. 24, 2020.

