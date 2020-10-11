Advertisement

Problematic weeds in downtown Meridian taken care of

Out of control weeds that created an eyesore and a potential health hazard in downtown Meridian have been clean up.
Out of control weeds that created an eyesore and a potential health hazard in downtown Meridian have been clean up.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 is giving you an update on the pulling of the weeds in the city of Meridian.

On 9th street near the corrections department, the waist-high weeds have been cut down. The weeds that were an eyesore on 22nd avenue were removed also. A public bench that had weeds growing underneath it was groomed, making it look pleasant to rest. Meridian is a beautiful city and our home. So, let’s continue making our city look good.

