Problematic weeds in downtown Meridian taken care of

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newscenter 11 is giving you an update on the pulling of the weeds in the city of Meridian.

On 9th street near the corrections department, the waist-high weeds have been cut down. The weeds that were an eyesore on 22nd avenue were removed also. A public bench that had weeds growing underneath it was groomed, making it look pleasant to rest. Meridian is a beautiful city and our home. So, let’s continue making our city look good.

