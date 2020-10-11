Advertisement

Queen City Cigar shop opens in Meridian

Cigar lovers can now shop locally has Meridian adds a new business meant just for them.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cigar lovers can now shop locally, as Meridian has opened its first cigar shop and lounge.

“When you walk into Queen City Cigar, you’ll find a cigar shop loaded with premium cigars for purchase. When you walked through a large door, you’ll find that you have been transported to Havana, Cuba,” said Co-owner Erin Richardson.

Co-owner Erin Richardson said purchasing a cigar is your key to getting into the lounge.

Richardson said the lounge gives you a 1950′s feel. The lounge has several antique furniture, a bar, and eye-catching ashtrays.

“It has a dissent relaxation vibe. It makes you want to come in, sit down, light a cigar, have a drink, and chill,” said Richardson.

For years, this has been Erin’s and her husband’s dream of owning their own business.

“We thought Meridian would be a perfect place. Meridian didn’t have a cigar shop, and my husband is a cigar aficionado. We found out that Havana was called a Queen City of the Caribbean. In the 1950s, it was the traveling destination for most tourists. We thought it was faith to open the cigar shop and call it the Queen City Cigar,” said Richardson.

Richardson said her goal is to make a household name for her business in Meridian.

“I hope we’re here for 10 or 20 years. That is what I want more for this business. I want it to be continuous,” said Richardson.

Richardson also said they can place an order for your favorite cigars.

