Advertisement

Reason to Smile: Kindness after chaos

The neighborhood came together to help out with damage caused by Hurricane Delta
The neighborhood came together to help out with damage caused by Hurricane Delta((Source: WAFB))
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - Four hurricanes made landfall in Louisiana during 2020. Amid all the chaos that’s been caused, there are acts of kindness happening all around us.

“This Huge oak tree fell on our neighbor’s home. We did know where to start to get the tree of the house. First a few more neighbors with chainsaws. Then they called their friends and family with tractor. We never met these people until now.”

That message was sent to us by Connie Mckey from Jackson, La. Stories such as this are so common after a major disaster.

In fact, they’re so common we often forget to pause and notice what’s happening.

“What a wonderful world we do live in,” she added. “With all is going on in 2020. The bad that happened here the good came out.”

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Dixie Electric Power Association travels to help Southwest Electric restore power

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Southwest Mississippi Electric Power Association reported outages in 88 percent of the meters they serve in southwest Mississippi.

News

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

News

Operation Save the Children

Updated: 14 hours ago
Operation Save the Children

Crime

UPDATE: Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside

Updated: 16 hours ago
The missing child, 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner, has been located and the suspect, Mike Conley Jr., has been taken into custody, at U.S. Highway 49 and William Carey Parkway, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Latest News

Hurricane

Remnants of Delta still has 30 mph sustained winds.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Delta has become more disorganized and is now Remnants. It still has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and moderate rain moving northeastward.

Forecast

Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

Updated: 20 hours ago
By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

Weather

Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

News

Choctaw County church gives back to community

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
In the response to the pandemic, a local church is changing some aspects of its operation to help families in need.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: 21 hours ago
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.