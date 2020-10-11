Advertisement

Remnants of Delta still has 30 mph sustained winds.

Delta is now Remnants and another disturbance could develop.
Delta is now Remnants and another disturbance could develop.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Delta has become more disorganized and is now Remnants. It still has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and moderate rain moving northeastward. We are also seeing another development in the Tropics that has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, and a 20% chance over the next five days. It is currently a westward-moving tropical wave that is creating disorganized showers. As we receive more information on this, Storm Team 11 and I will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

Updated: 4 hours ago
By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

Weather

Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards to tour areas impacted by Delta, hold press conference Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB
Gov. Edwards tours areas impacted by Hurricane Delta

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: 5 hours ago
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power assembles storm team

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A storm team of over 100 linemen, engineers, contractors and other resources is heading to Louisiana.