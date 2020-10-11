Remnants of Delta still has 30 mph sustained winds.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Delta has become more disorganized and is now Remnants. It still has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and moderate rain moving northeastward. We are also seeing another development in the Tropics that has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, and a 20% chance over the next five days. It is currently a westward-moving tropical wave that is creating disorganized showers. As we receive more information on this, Storm Team 11 and I will keep you updated.

