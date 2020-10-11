Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s tomorrow afternoon!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More mild conditions were in the area today as temperatures topped out in the upper 70′s and we had mostly cloudy skies. This will be the case tomorrow morning as we see temperatures in the mid 60′s by 6 AM and reach the upper 60′s by 8 AM. Patchy fog will also be hanging around so you will want to have your low beams on, on your drive to work. The fog will move out by 9 AM and temperatures will also heat up quickly.

Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any precipitation tonight and that will be the case for the rest of the week. Temperatures are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s now and the cloud cover over the area is keeping our heat in, but through the week we will start to cool. Temperatures will be in the mid 60′s tomorrow morning and fog will still be in the area, but through the mid-morning this will be clearing out. By noon temperatures will be in the lower 80′s and we will continue to heat up to the upper 80′s through the afternoon. This will be our warmest day in weeks with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80′s by evening. Once it is time to go to bed tomorrow night temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 70′s.

Nationally, we are not the only place with warm temperatures, we can see some heat in the Midwest but this will not last long. We can start to see cool air off in the northwest that is going to scoop down into our area by Friday morning. This trough of cool air will be affecting us and all the way up the northeast coast. This time around however, we aren’t seeing much precipitation with this cold front so we will remain dry all week long.

Sunny conditions will stick around all week long and we can see that tomorrow will be our warmest day in the upper 80′s and mostly sunny. Tuesday, we get knocked down just a few degrees, but the main story is the cold front on Friday that will bring us back down to the lower 70′s.

