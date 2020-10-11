Advertisement

Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s tomorrow afternoon!

Temperatures tomorrow will be the warmest we have seen in weeks.
Temperatures tomorrow will be the warmest we have seen in weeks.(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More mild conditions were in the area today as temperatures topped out in the upper 70′s and we had mostly cloudy skies. This will be the case tomorrow morning as we see temperatures in the mid 60′s by 6 AM and reach the upper 60′s by 8 AM. Patchy fog will also be hanging around so you will want to have your low beams on, on your drive to work. The fog will move out by 9 AM and temperatures will also heat up quickly.

Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any precipitation tonight and that will be the case for the rest of the week. Temperatures are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s now and the cloud cover over the area is keeping our heat in, but through the week we will start to cool. Temperatures will be in the mid 60′s tomorrow morning and fog will still be in the area, but through the mid-morning this will be clearing out. By noon temperatures will be in the lower 80′s and we will continue to heat up to the upper 80′s through the afternoon. This will be our warmest day in weeks with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80′s by evening. Once it is time to go to bed tomorrow night temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 70′s.

Nationally, we are not the only place with warm temperatures, we can see some heat in the Midwest but this will not last long. We can start to see cool air off in the northwest that is going to scoop down into our area by Friday morning. This trough of cool air will be affecting us and all the way up the northeast coast. This time around however, we aren’t seeing much precipitation with this cold front so we will remain dry all week long.

Sunny conditions will stick around all week long and we can see that tomorrow will be our warmest day in the upper 80′s and mostly sunny. Tuesday, we get knocked down just a few degrees, but the main story is the cold front on Friday that will bring us back down to the lower 70′s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards holding press conference Sunday @ 2 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB
Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Weather Forecast

Weather 10/10

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weather 10/10

Hurricane

Remnants of Delta still has 30 mph sustained winds.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Delta has become more disorganized and is now Remnants. It still has sustained winds moving 30 miles per hour and moderate rain moving northeastward.

Forecast

Tropical Depression Delta has moved through our area, and we will start to see quieter conditions.

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
By the beginning of next week we will see much more quiet conditions but temperatures will be very warm on Monday in the upper 80′s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80′s until Thursday when a small cold front will come through and knock our temperatures back down to the mid to lower 70′s.

Latest News

Weather

Remnants of hurricane spread wind, rain in South

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that between 3 and 6 inches of rain could fall in spots around the southeast U.S. from the system.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Delta continues to move northeastward

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
Delta weakened quickly, however we could still see wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour tomorrow in our area.

Hurricane

Hattiesburg family counting blessings after falling tree misses home

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Charles Herrington
A tree that fell from wind spawned by Hurricane Delta barely missed a house in Hattiesburg.

Regional

Louisiana Governor: 25% of all customers in state without power

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Samantha Morgan
Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

Hurricane

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

State

Entergy reports 40,000 customers without power after Hurricane Delta

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By WLBT Digital
The company says crews are working to respond to outages safely. However, restoration efforts are expected to take longer than usual based on the extent of the damage.