UPDATE: Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside.

UPDATE: The missing child, 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner, has been located and the suspect, Mike Conley Jr., has been taken into custody, at U.S. Highway 49 and William Carey Parkway, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, police responded to the report in 1100 block of East Laurel Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, it was learned that 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner was in the vehicle when it was stolen, which happened at 1 p.m.

Mike Conely Jr., also known as “Ice Mike,” 58, of Hattiesburg, is the suspect and he is in a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a specialty tag (1048AE - pharmacy tag).

Conely is a friend of the family and was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving East Laurel Avenue.

If anyone has information on Conely’s whereabouts, contact HPD, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at (228) 539-4881, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

