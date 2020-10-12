City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

DEION BETTS, 1995

2016 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

RALPH WILSON, 1958

1406 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ALEX ESPINO, 1966

4003 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

SHMISSAHI ANTHONY, 1977

4313 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

ROBERT L JOHNSON, 1943

713 WATTERS RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

BIANCA LEWIS, 1978

1924 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

BENJAMIN RUFFIN, 1983

5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

JAMES E PETERS, 1977

682 CONEHATTA ST MARION, MS

DUI REFUSAL

BRIAN ROBINSON, 1991

510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

ANGELICA LEJEUNE, 1993

3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

RONALD C DIVINES, 1965

821 WALNUT ST SUMMIT, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JENNIFER DONALD, 1982

306 BANK ST UNION, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JAMES SCOTT, 1974

2011 LYNCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ANGELA PARKER, 1990

2128 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2

CORDARRIUS ADAMS, 1997

3115 OLD HWY 19 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JASMINE PEREZ, 1999

1625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

DANIEL K KEETON, 1970

2861 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CORRIE HANCOCK, 1999

5533 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

RANDALL SONAK, 1964

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

MARY IVY, 1982

HOMELESS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DAVID MOODY, 1986

3413 B ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARK KASPER, 1964

1325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VANESSA S WESLEY, 1989

1313 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

MICHAEL MCCLELLAND, 1987

2206 MAGNOLIA DR APT A7 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MIGUEL A LOZANO, 1979

913 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

KENYA T ROBERTS, 1992

5555 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

ROBERT L DAVIS, 1973

3826 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

BRIAN C SWAIN, 1989

4120 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JEBIDIAH APPLEBY, 1985

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHARLES L BROWN, 1989

HOMELESS

DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

DONTAIDRAE M SCOTT, 1998

4401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DOUGLAS GIDDENS, 1991

2015 HWY 11/80 E MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

EARL H STILL, 1958

4638 NEWTON DR MEMPHIS, TN

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:27 AM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. This vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 12:47 PM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.

At 8:00 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.

Residential Burglary

At 4:47 PM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street.

At 10:09 AM on October 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 38th Avenue.

At 6:07 PM on October 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:36 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 27 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:22 AM on October 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:32 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:00 PM on October 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 58th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.