City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2020
ARREST REPORT
DEION BETTS, 1995
2016 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RALPH WILSON, 1958
1406 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ALEX ESPINO, 1966
4003 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
SHMISSAHI ANTHONY, 1977
4313 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
ROBERT L JOHNSON, 1943
713 WATTERS RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
BIANCA LEWIS, 1978
1924 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
BENJAMIN RUFFIN, 1983
5806 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JAMES E PETERS, 1977
682 CONEHATTA ST MARION, MS
DUI REFUSAL
BRIAN ROBINSON, 1991
510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
ANGELICA LEJEUNE, 1993
3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
RONALD C DIVINES, 1965
821 WALNUT ST SUMMIT, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JENNIFER DONALD, 1982
306 BANK ST UNION, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JAMES SCOTT, 1974
2011 LYNCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGELA PARKER, 1990
2128 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
CORDARRIUS ADAMS, 1997
3115 OLD HWY 19 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JASMINE PEREZ, 1999
1625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
BRIAN ROBINSON, 1991
510 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DANIEL K KEETON, 1970
2861 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CORRIE HANCOCK, 1999
5533 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
RANDALL SONAK, 1964
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARY IVY, 1982
HOMELESS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID MOODY, 1986
3413 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARK KASPER, 1964
1325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VANESSA S WESLEY, 1989
1313 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
MICHAEL MCCLELLAND, 1987
2206 MAGNOLIA DR APT A7 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MIGUEL A LOZANO, 1979
913 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
KENYA T ROBERTS, 1992
5555 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
ROBERT L DAVIS, 1973
3826 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
BRIAN C SWAIN, 1989
4120 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JEBIDIAH APPLEBY, 1985
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES L BROWN, 1989
HOMELESS
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
DONTAIDRAE M SCOTT, 1998
4401 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DOUGLAS GIDDENS, 1991
2015 HWY 11/80 E MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
EARL H STILL, 1958
4638 NEWTON DR MEMPHIS, TN
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:27 AM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. This vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 12:47 PM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.
At 8:00 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80.
Residential Burglary
At 4:47 PM on October 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4900 block of 14th Street.
At 10:09 AM on October 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 38th Avenue.
At 6:07 PM on October 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:36 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 27 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:22 AM on October 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:32 AM on October 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 47th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:00 PM on October 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 58th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.