Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City officials removed several abandoned cars that were left in the downtown parking garage following a Newscenter 11 Special Assignment report.

We first reported the problem in September after we found abandoned cars on nearly every level of the city-owned garage. Many of the abandoned cars are city-owned vehicles and had been left there for months, even years.

Many cars were vandalized, covered in dust, rust, and graffiti. The city towed about a dozen of the old vehicles to various locations, including the city garage on 3rd Street. The city cars that were towed will be auctioned.

“We have been planning for a while to have them removed," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael. "We care about what our citizens think about our community, facilities, and our city. We listen. We want to do our best to make sure we are doing the things we need to do to make this a great place to live and work.”

The city-owned garage now has a sign that warns people of no smoking, loitering, skateboarding, rollerblading and bicycling on the premises.

