Advertisement

Update: abandoned cars removed from downtown Meridian parking garage

No loitering sign now posted in the city-owned garage.
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.
City officials towed nearly 13 abandoned cars from Meridian's parking garage.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City officials removed several abandoned cars that were left in the downtown parking garage following a Newscenter 11 Special Assignment report.

We first reported the problem in September after we found abandoned cars on nearly every level of the city-owned garage. Many of the abandoned cars are city-owned vehicles and had been left there for months, even years.

Many cars were vandalized, covered in dust, rust, and graffiti. The city towed about a dozen of the old vehicles to various locations, including the city garage on 3rd Street. The city cars that were towed will be auctioned.

“We have been planning for a while to have them removed," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael. "We care about what our citizens think about our community, facilities, and our city. We listen. We want to do our best to make sure we are doing the things we need to do to make this a great place to live and work.”

The city-owned garage now has a sign that warns people of no smoking, loitering, skateboarding, rollerblading and bicycling on the premises.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

News

Local Boy Scouts facing added challenges in annual Popcorn fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 has forced the area Boy Scouts to make changes in their Popcorn Sales event

News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105,228 cases, 3,101 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
More than 90,000 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - October 12th, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Partly Cloudy and Warm

Latest News

Weather

Mild on our Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing all the way into the upper-80s.

News

Queen City Cigar Opens

Updated: 14 hours ago
Queen City Cigar Opens

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: A small development with the potential for cyclone formation

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Remnants of Delta are still tracking east-northeastward at 14 miles per hour, but is no longer a serious threat.

Regional

Louisiana reports at least 1 death related to Hurricane Delta

Updated: 18 hours ago
2 killed, 1 seriously burned in 2 fires within about 9 hours in neighboring parishes in South Louisiana.

Forecast

Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s tomorrow afternoon!

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sunny conditions will stick around all week long and we can see that tomorrow will be our warmest day in the upper 80′s and mostly sunny. Tuesday, we get knocked down just a few degrees, but the main story is the cold front on Friday that will bring us back down to the lower 70′s.

News

City cuts weeds, overgrown brush in downtown Meridian

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Out of control weeds that created an eyesore and a potential health hazard in downtown Meridian have been clean up.