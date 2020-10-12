Cooler weather arrives Tuesday, a few showers are possible tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Delta has moved on, and we are trending back toward a typical October weather pattern.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker arrives tonight. Monday’s upper 80s are yesterday’s news by tomorrow. A cold front will track from west to east through East Mississippi and West Alabama between 9 PM and 3 AM. It will bring an increase in clouds. Some spotty showers are possible, too, but most of us will stay dry.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a few showers. We will cool to the mid-70s by 10 PM. Showers and clouds will clear starting around 2 AM. We will be mostly clear by 6 AM with morning lows near 58 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and cooler. We will warm to the low 70s by noon. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will step up Wednesday, then step up more on Thursday. Another cold front will move through late Thursday, prompting 10-15 degrees of cooling on Friday that will mean highs only in the mid-60s on Friday afternoon. Lows can drop to the lower 40s on Saturday morning. Then temperatures will step up day by day through Monday.

