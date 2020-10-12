Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 105,228 cases, 3,101 deaths reported by health dept.

The number of patients who have recovered fom the coronavirus continues to rise.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT, WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 105,228.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 296 new cases and 0 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 3,101 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 904,005 as of October 3. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 90,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

