EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent 18 linemen, servicemen, and engineers to assist will clean-up efforts after Hurricane Delta.

EMEPA will be helping restore power to customers of Southwest Electric Power Association, which is based in Lorman, Mississippi. Delta caused over 22,000 power outages for Southwest Electric, which is nearly 90% of its service area.

“Assisting our neighboring electric co-op’s are part of our cooperative principles that we operate by," said Julie Boles, the director of marketing/communication with EMEPA. "It is crucial that we provide that assistance to our neighbors.”

EMEPA expects its crews to be in southwest Mississippi for most of this week.

