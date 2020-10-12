Advertisement

First Responders: Firefighter Brianna Allbrook

Brianna Allbrook
Brianna Allbrook(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONG CREEK, Miss. (WTOK) - Brianna Allbrook has been with the Long Creek Fire Department for the last year. She’s one of the department’s newest members.

“I saw a sign out front saying they needed more volunteers. I wanted to do it when I was a teenager so it was kind of on a whim,” Allbrook said.

Allbrook just went through the certification process. She says it was not only a lot of fun, but also a wealth of knowledge for everyday life.

“I would recommend it to anybody. It was a great big family environment. Even if you don’t go into the fire service, this is stuff you can use in your own home to protect yourself and your family,” Allbrook said.

Her family is not only supportive, but is also fully involved.

“My husband actually joined alongside me. My daughter now wants to become a firefighter when she grows up. She’s definitely a good motivator. She seems so proud,” Allbrook said.

The volunteer fire service has taken a bit of a hit due to the pandemic. Big fundraisers are how they make money and help is needed now more than ever.

If you are interested in joining right now is a great time to show the support to your community.

“You can help learn how to operate the trucks. You can work off scene or behind the scenes with rehab or anything,” Allbrook said. “There are so many things you can do to help and any little bit of help is phenomenal.”

To stay up to date with our First Responders series tune in every Sunday night for Newscenter 11 at 10:00 p.m. and on Good Morning Meridian on Monday mornings.

